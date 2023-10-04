282 pounds of marijuana found in truck on I-40

TechCrunch

Sam Altman, Peak XV, and Daniel Gross and Nat Friedman's AI grant are among backers of an AI startup, founded by two teenagers, that's aiming to assist businesses in automating numerous workflows in previously unexplored ways. Induced AI, founded this year, enables businesses to input their workflows in plain English, subsequently converting the instructions into pseudo-code in real time for numerous repetitive tasks typically managed by back offices. The eponymous platform spins up Chromium-based browser instances, and uses its tech to read on-screen content and control the browser similarly to a human in order to complete various steps of a workflow.