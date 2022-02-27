28th Annual 'Taste Of Stamford' To Feature Over 20 Exhibitors

STAMFORD, CT — The Stamford Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 28th annual "Taste of Stamford" event, which is scheduled to take place March 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This year's culinary extravaganza will be hosted at The Harbor Terrace in Shippan Landing. The venue boasts spectacular views of Long Island Sound and the city skyline. Guests will be able to enjoy cocktails and delectable delicacies from local restaurants while experiencing the waterfront terrace, refined indoor decor, or gazebo firepit overlooking the marina. Music will be provided by James Daniel Entertainment.

"The Chamber is beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to host this community event after more than two years," Chamber President & CEO Heather Cavanagh said in a news release. "I couldn’t be prouder of the restaurants, service providers and all the small business resiliency and innovation. It’s time to celebrate all the accomplishments, have some fun and welcome our new residents to the second largest city in Connecticut."

There will still be some COVID-19 guidelines in place for 2022. Attendance will be limited, and proof of vaccination is required. No walk-ins are allowed.

This year's event will feature over 20 food and drink exhibitors:

Baileys

DiMare Bakery

Bar Rosso

Barcelona

Columbus Park Trattoria

Fifth State Distillery

Fortina

Got Attitude Vodka

Half Full Brewery

James Daniel Entertainment

Longford's Ice Cream

PepsiCo

Pinstripes

Puerto Vallarta

Shop Rite

Sushi Village Caterers

Tanqueray

Taco Daddy

The Capital Grille

The Lila Rose

The Water's Edge

The Wheel

Winfield Coffee

The Chamber welcomes additional sponsorships which include pre and post event marketing, complimentary tickets, full-page digital ads and more For more information, contact Cindy Busani at cbusani@stamfordchamber.com or 203-359-4761 extension 103.



Tickets are $75 for Chamber members and $85 for the general public. They can be purchased here.

This article originally appeared on the Stamford Patch