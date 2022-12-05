29 of the best and most daring outfits celebrities wore to this year's Fashion Awards

Celebrities gathered at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK, for the Fashion Awards 2022 on Monday.

Some of the most memorable looks featured hoods, sheer fabrics, and statement trains.

Rita Ora and Simone Ashley's looks were almost completely see-through.

Florence Pugh arrived in a backless Valentino gown with side cutouts and a full skirt.

Florence Pugh at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Contributor/Getty Images

Sabrina Elba's form-fitting gown had feathered, red stripes and a coordinating hood that brought glamour to the look.

Sabrina Elba at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. David M. Benett/Contributor/Getty Images

The top of Jourdan Dunn's ball gown was almost entirely sheer, aside from detailing that looked like tattoos.

Jourdan Dunn at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Contributor/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell wore a sparkling, floor-length Valentino gown with a cutout on the bodice and a built-in cape.

Naomi Campbell at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Mike Marsland/Contributor/Getty Images

Lily James' Rodarte gown featured sparkly fabric and a semi-sheer, mermaid skirt, which coordinated with pops of tulle embroidered on the bodice.

Lily James at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Contributor/Getty Images

Rita Ora wore a red Nensi Dojaka ensemble, which consisted of a bikini top and coordinating thong with a form-fitting, sheer overlay.

Rita Ora at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. David M. Benett/Contributor/Getty Images and Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Contributor/Getty Images

Sebastian Croft, who stars in "Heartstopper," arrived in black trousers, leather dress shoes, and a knit top with statement cutouts.

Sebastian Croft at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Ian West - PA Images/Getty Images

FKA Twigs wore a Rick Owens gown that had an asymmetrical neckline and trim. It was lined with three-dimensional stripes and the look was completed by a puffy black jacket.

FKA Twigs at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Ian West - PA Images/Contributor/Getty Images

A painting of a woman floating in the clouds was printed on Tilda Swinton's Charles Jeffrey Loverboy gown, which had long sleeves and a cape.

Tilda Swinton at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Contributor/Getty Images

Simone Ashley's sparkly Harold James gown was form-fitting and almost entirely see-through, and it had a high neckline which flowed into a hood.

Simone Ashley at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Contributor/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow walked the red carpet in an Iris van Herpen bodysuit that had intricate cutouts and fabric flowing behind her.

Winnie Harlow at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Mike Marsland/Contributor/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse looked like a knight in a shiny, tea-length Alexander Vauthier gown that had flowing sleeves. She wore the piece with coordinating boots.

Suki Waterhouse at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Contributor/Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger opted for a strapless, leather midi dress from Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood's collection. Sheer black tights and gloves elevated the ensemble.

Georgia May Jagger at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Ian West - PA Images/Contributor/Getty Images

Lila Moss arrived in a sheer, black Knwls gown that wowed with a dramatic train.

Lila Moss at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Ian West - PA Images/Contributor/Getty Images

Leonie Hanne's transparent dress from Alexandre Vauthier had a high neckline, bodice cutouts, and a feathered trim.

Leonie Hanne at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Contributor/Getty Images

James McAvoy's dapper ensemble included a velvet, blue tuxedo jacket, black pants, and a black bow tie.

James McAvoy at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith wore a bright-green, Gucci gown that had pleated fabric flowing from the sleeves and skirt.

Jodie Turner-Smith at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Contributor/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk donned a two-piece outfit from Miu Miu for the event. Her bralette and skirt were covered in sequins, and both were adorned with a black belt.

Elsa Hosk at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Ian West - PA Images/Contributor/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter was one of many stars to wear a hooded gown. Her mustard-yellow dress was also sleeveless and tied at the waist.

Sabrina Carpenter at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Contributor/Getty Images

Christine Quinn of "Selling Sunset" put a unique twist on the corset trend. Her black gown had sharp padding at the waist and a fishtail skirt with a deep slit.

Christine Quinn at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. David M. Benett / Contributor/Getty Images

Actor Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu wore a sleeveless, sparkling dress. It had a plunging neckline, floral embellishments, and skirt slit. She paired it with a furry shawl.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. David M. Benett/Contributor/Getty Images

Ashley Graham's loose-fitting dress was baby blue. It had long sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Ashley Graham at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Contributor/Getty Images

Tan France's Daniel W. Fletcher ensemble consisted of a white blouse, black corset, white neck piece, black shorts, and an oversized trench coat. Black knee-high socks and shoes completed the ensemble.

Tan France at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images

Musician Rochelle Humes walked the red carpet in tights, pumps, and an off-the-shoulder blazer with crystal fringe from Celia Kritharioti.

Rochelle Humes at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Contributor/Getty Images

"Shadow and Bone" star Jessie Mei Li chose a gothic, lace corset, a white undershirt, and a patent-leather jacket that reached the floor.

Jessie Mei Li at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. David M. Benett/Contributor/Getty Images

Model Munroe Bergdorf wore a blue, princess-like gown that hugged her body and was adorned with crystals. It also had a second, ruffled skirt that wrapped around her waist.

Munroe Bergdorf at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Contributor/Getty Images

Dixie D'Amelio's white Valentino gown was fairly simple, but a low bodice cutout and silver, chained neckline made it stand out.

Dixie D'Amelio at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Contributor/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo's gown had a form-fitting, black bodice and a voluminous, floor-length skirt.

Olivia Culpo at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Contributor/Getty Images

Lady Amelia Windsor, who is 42nd in line for the British throne, chose a silky, black dress with a low-cut, scooped neckline and delicate train.

Lady Amelia Windsor at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London on December 5. David M. Benett/Contributor/Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider