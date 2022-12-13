29 cartridge casings found after shooting at illegal marijuana grow in Adelanto

Sheriff’s officials are investigating after numerous shots were fired at an illegal marijuana grow on Sunday in Adelanto

A shooting at an illegal marijuana grow site in Adelanto is being investigated by Victor Valley sheriff's deputies.

On Sunday night, Victor Valley deputies responded to reports of gunshots fired in the 7400 block of Pansy Avenue. The area is south of Rancho Road, between Bellflower Street and Calendula Road.

A reporting party told deputies that suspects were in three separate vehicles when they pulled up in front of the property and started shooting at the home. A someone inside the home fired roughly 35 rounds, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies say the property was being illegally used to grow marijuana.

While collecting evidence, investigators found 29 fired cartridge casings outside the fence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Deputy Lewis at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or at wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Cartridge casings found after shooting at illegal pot grow in Adelanto