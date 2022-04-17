29 Entitled Parents Who Had The Audacity To Post These Truly Awful Nanny Jobs

Hi, I'm Hannah, and I used to babysit/nanny a lot. Luckily, I had mostly really positive experiences, but as someone with friends in the nanny world, I know a lot of times that is not the case. Nannying can be a veryyyy toxic career, with plenty of entitled parents.

A lot of parents can be really patronizing, and don't see nannying as a real job — even though many of them are requiring pretty specialized care, and multiple jobs in one.

Here are 29 extremely messed-up nanny job descriptions from entitled parents that actually made my blood boil.

1. This mom wanted a nanny for under minimum wage in most places and called it "side money," but then complained about her past nannies being incompetent and said she needs someone to completely rely on.

2. This parent wanted another parent to take care of their child for almost 28 hours a week for $75...total.

3. This parent literally wanted to pay $2.50 an hour.

4. And this parent wanted to pay $3.40 an hour.

5. This live-in nanny position wanted to pay 1-2k a year, presumably because they counted housing as their pay.

6. And these parents wanted to pay nothing at all in exchange for housing!

The housing thing always bugs me. It just means you will literally always be on call 24/7 and will have absolutely no time off. And how are you supposed to save money for retirement or to one day move out and get a better job without an actual salary? Also, how are you supposed to feed yourself?

7. This person wanted a nanny who would pay THEM to be live-in.

8. As did this person.

9. And this person. Love how they don't even put the rent — they just call it "Very Cheap."

10. This live-in position wanted you to pay to share a room with their kid.

11. This live-in position literally came with a bedtime.

12. These parents thought they could band together and get one nanny for all their kids so they could get away with paying, like, $5/hour each. Y'all, that is a daycare, and it is expensive.

13. This person wanted to hire a nanny for $11. Maybe not that low for one kid to help with homework occasionally, but this person wanted Nanny McPhee.

14. And this person wanted Maria from The Sound of Music.

15. These parents required that their nanny rent a house from them, which seems illegal.

16. This nanny job paid $25 a day and didn't allow people to get a second job because they need to constantly be on call. How is the nanny expected to make enough money to survive???

17. This parent required that someone not be on psychiatric medications, which I think may be illegal.

18. This person not only wanted to pay $3 an hour, but expected people to travel to their faraway town.

19. This person wanted to pay $30 a day for nine and a half hours of work.

20. This parent essentially wanted a specialist with four years of experience with twins who uses "gentle/attachment/therapeutic parenting techniques"....for $10/hour.

21. I really hope this "free parenting learning" ad is a joke.

22. This nanny job required a bachelor's degree and two years experience.

23. This almost 50 hours/week job wanted a live-in teacher/maid/nanny for "up to" $400/week.

24. This person basically wanted to adopt another child that would do all their work for them. But don't worry, you get an "allowance!"

25. This person wanted a wet nurse for $100 a week.

26. This job paid literally $30 a week.

27. This person wanted a combo assistant and nanny AND housekeeper AND sound engineer AND construction worker.

28. This job paid $2 an hour and required you cooking dinner for the parent.

29. This person wanted to pay $10 a day.