29 Entitled Parents Who Had The Audacity To Post These Truly Awful Nanny Jobs

Hi, I'm Hannah, and I used to babysit/nanny a lot. Luckily, I had mostly really positive experiences, but as someone with friends in the nanny world, I know a lot of times that is not the case. Nannying can be a veryyyy toxic career, with plenty of entitled parents.

A lot of parents can be really patronizing, and don't see nannying as a real job — even though many of them are requiring pretty specialized care, and multiple jobs in one.

Here are 29 extremely messed-up nanny job descriptions from entitled parents that actually made my blood boil.

1. This mom wanted a nanny for under minimum wage in most places and called it "side money," but then complained about her past nannies being incompetent and said she needs someone to completely rely on.

Karen would like a $10.00 an hour nanny from antiwork

2. This parent wanted another parent to take care of their child for almost 28 hours a week for $75...total.

Comments clarified this would be 5.5 hours a day... from ChoosingBeggars

3. This parent literally wanted to pay $2.50 an hour.

$2.50 an hour, 50 hours a week. Reshared it asking for someone “reliable and trustworthy only”. How can you expect reliable and trustworthy at that price? from ChoosingBeggars

4. And this parent wanted to pay $3.40 an hour.

$3.40 an hour to babysit 3 kids. $600 a month. don’t waste HER time from antiwork

5. This live-in nanny position wanted to pay 1-2k a year, presumably because they counted housing as their pay.

Nanny for 1-2k a year? Awesome! from antiwork

6. And these parents wanted to pay nothing at all in exchange for housing!

Who wants to be a nanny, just a free room, no board…. from ChoosingBeggars

The housing thing always bugs me. It just means you will literally always be on call 24/7 and will have absolutely no time off. And how are you supposed to save money for retirement or to one day move out and get a better job without an actual salary? Also, how are you supposed to feed yourself?

7. This person wanted a nanny who would pay THEM to be live-in.

What a sweet deal! You get to pay someone 600 dollars/month to work full time! Rent is high in San Diego so might as well prey on the desperate. from ChoosingBeggars

8. As did this person.

Nanny job so good you should pay them to do it from ChoosingBeggars

9. And this person. Love how they don't even put the rent — they just call it "Very Cheap."

Wanted: Live-in nanny, but you pay us from ChoosingBeggars

10. This live-in position wanted you to pay to share a room with their kid.

Please pay rent to nanny my kid, never have a life of your own and share a room with said kid from ChoosingBeggars

11. This live-in position literally came with a bedtime.

Wanted: live in slave. from ChoosingBeggars

12. These parents thought they could band together and get one nanny for all their kids so they could get away with paying, like, $5/hour each. Y'all, that is a daycare, and it is expensive.

45 hours a week, one person watching 5 kids.... for $14-17/hr from antiwork

13. This person wanted to hire a nanny for $11. Maybe not that low for one kid to help with homework occasionally, but this person wanted Nanny McPhee.

“A weekly one-on-one” from antiwork

14. And this person wanted Maria from The Sound of Music.

I'm sorry you want someone to raise your 6 kids for you? For minimum wage none the less. Hard pass Bennor family. 🤷 from antiwork

15. These parents required that their nanny rent a house from them, which seems illegal.

Nanny wanted, but don't expect to be paid (more inside) from ChoosingBeggars

16. This nanny job paid $25 a day and didn't allow people to get a second job because they need to constantly be on call. How is the nanny expected to make enough money to survive???

Nanny for infant and toddler for the queenly sum of $150 per week from ChoosingBeggars

17. This parent required that someone not be on psychiatric medications, which I think may be illegal.

Be my live in nanny. No pay. Room.only. from ChoosingBeggars

nanny listing in exchange for room and board saying you need to be christian, not smoke or smoke weed, bilingual, and can&#39;t be on psychiatric medications
u/Majestic-Mulberry-18 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

18. This person not only wanted to pay $3 an hour, but expected people to travel to their faraway town.

Choosing beggar looking for a full time nanny to work on $3/hour (and not even remotely close to where she lives) from ChoosingBeggars

posting looking for full time nanny for 4 month old for 150-175 a week, saying it&#39;s in a faraway town but the person is posting in this town&#39;s group because they work there
u/julia_noelle / Reddit / Via reddit.com

19. This person wanted to pay $30 a day for nine and a half hours of work.

Looking for a clearance nanny. No negative comments. from ChoosingBeggars

20.This parent essentially wanted a specialist with four years of experience with twins who uses "gentle/attachment/therapeutic parenting techniques"....for $10/hour.

nanny request for someone gentle who uses &quot;gentle/attachment/therapeutic&quot; parenting techniques. says kids aren&#39;t allowed much screentime and the candidate should email their favorite 5 activities to do with kids
u/ClintThePirate / Reddit / Via reddit.com

21. I really hope this "free parenting learning" ad is a joke.

Nanny for free. from ChoosingBeggars

22. This nanny job required a bachelor's degree and two years experience.

Be a very specific age, have a bachelor’s degree, be a nanny, housekeeper, teacher and personal shopper...and more, all for $13/hr from ChoosingBeggars

23. This almost 50 hours/week job wanted a live-in teacher/maid/nanny for "up to" $400/week.

Why yes, I would love to work almost 50 hrs as a teacher, nanny, chef, and maid for your generous offer of “UP TO” $400 per week from ChoosingBeggars

24. This person basically wanted to adopt another child that would do all their work for them. But don't worry, you get an "allowance!"

24/7 nanny but don't expect much pay because of my divorce from ChoosingBeggars

25. This person wanted a wet nurse for $100 a week.

As a nanny I find a lot of these. from ChoosingBeggars

nanny listing asking for a wet nurse and sitter for 40 hours a week at $100 and then saying &quot;don&#39;t comment about the money I&#39;m offering, if you have a problem with it then don&#39;t apply&quot;
u/8642468 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

26. This job paid literally $30 a week.

I was a nanny for 2 years and stuff like this piss me off from ChoosingBeggars

27. This person wanted a combo assistant and nanny AND housekeeper AND sound engineer AND construction worker.

Be my nanny, maid, dog-walker, cat-carer, personal assistant, researcher, professional writer, property manager, construction worker, sound engineer and also commit to me for three years. Pay will be low, until maybe it’s not. from ChoosingBeggars

28. This job paid $2 an hour and required you cooking dinner for the parent.

Yes, let me nanny your 4 children for 2 dollars an hour and also cook you dinner. from ChoosingBeggars

29. This person wanted to pay $10 a day.

Mom complains about going through nannies despite offering $10 for 9 hours work. My reply in the comments. from ChoosingBeggars

Calling all nannies, babysitters, and caretakers — what's the worst thing you had to deal with from entitled parents? Let us know in the comments below!

