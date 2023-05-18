29 Iowans arrested in connection to Mexican drug cartels

Twenty-nine Iowans linked to two prominent Mexican drug cartels have been arrested as a result of a yearlong U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigation.

Operation Last Mile targeted operatives, associates and distributors affiliated with the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels responsible for the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine on local streets and social media. According to a release, officials across the country confiscated more than 43 million fentanyl pills and more than 91,000 pounds of methamphetamine.

These arrests are part of a yearlong investigation in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota where they linked 26 cases to the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels. More cases and arrests are expected.

What is the Sinaloa cartel?

The Sinaloa cartel is an international crime organization based in the Sinaloa state in Mexico. The group was formed in the early 1980s trafficking marijuana and was famously led by Ismael Zambada-Garcia Joaquin Guzman Loera, also known as El Chapo, according to Britannica.

"The Sinaloa Cartel is a ruthless organization who uses violence and torture to maintain their control of their empire," Steven Bell, assistant special agent in charge at the DEA Omaha division, which oversaw the investigation, said in an email.

In the early 2000s, the Sinaloa cartel was operating in more than 50 countries and was especially dominate in the U.S., selling cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana. By 2015, U.S. officials said the cartel controlled the drug market in almost every state, with an annual revenue that ranged from $3 billion to $39 billion, according to Britannica.

The Associated Press reported last week a son of El Chapo and three members of the cartel were sanctioned by the U.S. for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and other drugs in the country.

What is the Jalisco cartel?

The Jalisco New Generation cartel, also known as its Spanish initials CJNG, was described by NPR in 2020 as Mexico's most powerful drug trafficking organization. It's known for its murder of public officials, police and citizens. Its main commodities are cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to Bell, and use "brutal tactics" against anyone who distributes drugs in their area without permission.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Jalisco cartel dominates in fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking. Their power grew after El Chapo was arrested in 2017 and three years later they surpassed the Sinaloa cartel in its reach throughout Mexico.

"The CJNG and Sinaloa Cartel do not get along and often kill each other in effort to expand control of drug trafficking areas," Bell said.

What did the local investigation reveal?

Fentanyl seizures both in pill and powder form continue to increase, the released said, while methamphetamine seizures shot up 55% between 2018 and 2022. Omaha investigators made 87 arrests and seized 60 firearms tied to one of the two cartels.

Officials learned in the investigation the cartels use"violent local street gangs," criminal gangs and individuals across the country to bring in fentanyl and methamphetamine into American communities. They also found that social media applications like Facebook and Snapchat, as well as encrypted platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram are used to coordinated logistics and get in touch with victims, the release said.

“The news is full of stories detailing the number of lives lost to drug poisonings and violent acts that came as a direct result of drug trafficking," Justin King, DEA Omaha Division special agent in charge, said in the release. "These crimes, perpetuated by the Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartels, are not victimless as evident by the tragic loss of life to toxic substances being pushed into our neighborhoods.”

How many drugs did the DEA find?

Nationally, the DEA's investigation over the past 12 months has resulted in 3,337 arrests and the seizure of:

$104,786,555

43,616,361 fentanyl pills

6,547 pounds of fentanyl powder

91,250 pounds of methamphetamines

8,497 firearms

Who are the Iowans arrested?

The investigation in Iowa as part of Operation Last Mile remains under seal and still is ongoing, officials say. The names of those arrested were not released.

