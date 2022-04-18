If You're Wondering Why "No One Wants To Work Anymore," These 29 Nightmarish Job Listings Might Explain It For You

·4 min read

COVID is by no means over, but many people have had their unemployment benefits cut short or been forced to return to an office. Surprisingly (sarcasm), some employers have struggled to get employees to come back to work, or recruit new ones, leading to the oft-repeated "nobody wants to work."

Kim Kardashian in a room with Khlo&#xe9;, Kourtney, and Kris Jenner saying, &quot;Get your fucking ass up and work; it seems like nobody wants to work these days&quot;
Variety

Basically, it's hard out there! And to prove it, we've gathered some utterly horrible job descriptions that offer dirt pay (sometimes below minimum wage) for roles that encompass multiple jobs, but don't offer multiple salaries.

1. This person wanted to hire an assistant, housekeeper, and babysitter with a "flexible schedule" (i.e., you can't get another job because you need to be on call) for $10 an hour only 10-15 hours a week.

So much wrong here, where to begin? from antiwork

2. This marketing job description required being able to lift 50 lbs, work tools, and run(/crawl???) for up to eight hours. I'm starting to think this is not a marketing job.

Seen in a job description for a marketing role on LinkedIn... How is this ok? from antiwork

4. This job expected 55-hour weeks...with no mention of overtime pay.

Wallethub says in job description must be willing to work 55 hour weeks. Otherwise I guess you don’t “work hard”. from antiwork

5. If a job description calls things like PTO "touchy feely"...run.

I know you all love toxic work environments! Here's a job description for a previous employer where I was an unpaid intern. (1/2) from antiwork

job description looking for go-getters emphasizing results and money above all. It&#39;s very blunt and about &quot;winning big&quot; and says 98% of people will be rejected and that the job isn&#39;t &quot;touchy-feely&quot;
u/Rory-Flenderson / Reddit / Via reddit.com

6. This job wants you to have a "servant's heart."

The Job Description Wasn't Horrible...Until I Read the Last Line from antiwork

7. This job description advertises signing you up for their MLM (which, of course, will probably be almost impossible to cancel) as a "perk."

Imagine working for a company that misspells on their job description *and* demands you sign up for their crappy MLM as a "benefit" from antiwork

8. This Los Angeles-based job wanted someone up-to-date on local laws despite paying lower than LA's legal minimum wage of $15.

Can we post job descriptions here? Job looking specifically for women wants to pay $13 per hour (below minimum wage for LA) and wants “strong knowledge of local laws” despite lower than legal wage. from antiwork

dispensary job for budtenders saying they must have strong cannibas knowledge including local laws and then offering to pay $13 an hour
u/chellycopter / Reddit / Via reddit.com

9. This job description proudly stated the company offers gift cards as bonuses.

The amount of red flags in this job description alone from antiwork

10. And this job thought advertising "below market rate salary" was a good idea.

And they call us "unprofessional" with a job description like this... from antiwork

11. This job listing simply forbids you from having any bad days. Also, you must "give the appearance of good and healthy vitality."

thoughts on this job description i found? from antiwork

job description saying you&#39;re not allowed to get frustrated or have bad days or be moody and you must appear healthy
u/Self_Powerful / Via reddit.com

12. This job advertised the fact that the last person was fired for "poor performance" (which definitely had nothing to do with a lack of training or large workload on the part of the company).

Definitely know it is a good work environment when the job description name drop in the job post says the last person did a bad job. from antiwork

13. This job description was literally for at least four different employees, but they were only hiring one person.

Everyone has to see this job description for ONE PERSON! from antiwork

14. These physical requirements were downright creepy.

A job description for an Administrator/Receptionist role I saw a while back while job-hunting. The “person specification” is the creepiest set of requirements I think I’ve ever seen… from antiwork

15. This job required you giving 100% at all times and started off by threatening potential employees about faking sick. (Great first impression for a company so focused on first impressions!)

This Job Description Tells Me Everything I Need To Know from antiwork

16. This job straight-up said, "Don't apply if you're looking for work-life balance."

The worst job description of all time? from antiwork

football general manager job description saying the role is mostly focused on developing the team&#39;s brand and that you need to work hard and can&#39;t be looking for good work/life balance
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

17. This internship paid $20 a week, which is totally legal (again, sarcasm).

Found this earlier today. The job description says it’s 20 hours a week. How is this not illegal? from antiwork

job description comparing himself to tony stark and saying he needs pepper potts to basically handle his entire life for him based on fuzzy instructions laden with swears
u/wildcard4222 / Reddit / Via reddit.com
assistant store manager job posting saying you must be &quot;the riker to your store manager&#39;s picard&quot; and be &quot;iron man and yoda&quot; rolled into one
u/UtmostMercy / Reddit / Via reddit.com
job posting advertises $15-17 an hour then messages clarify it&#39;s actually $10, but you can expect tips. the person replies saying tips aren&#39;t guaranteed and they&#39;re no longer interested
u/chain_me_up / Reddit / Via reddit.com

What difficulties have you faced in the job market recently? Let us know in the comments below!

Recommended Stories