If You're Wondering Why "No One Wants To Work Anymore," These 29 Nightmarish Job Listings Might Explain It For You
COVID is by no means over, but many people have had their unemployment benefits cut short or been forced to return to an office. Surprisingly (sarcasm), some employers have struggled to get employees to come back to work, or recruit new ones, leading to the oft-repeated "nobody wants to work."
Basically, it's hard out there! And to prove it, we've gathered some utterly horrible job descriptions that offer dirt pay (sometimes below minimum wage) for roles that encompass multiple jobs, but don't offer multiple salaries.
1. This person wanted to hire an assistant, housekeeper, and babysitter with a "flexible schedule" (i.e., you can't get another job because you need to be on call) for $10 an hour only 10-15 hours a week.
2. This marketing job description required being able to lift 50 lbs, work tools, and run(/crawl???) for up to eight hours. I'm starting to think this is not a marketing job.
4. This job expected 55-hour weeks...with no mention of overtime pay.
Wallethub says in job description must be willing to work 55 hour weeks. Otherwise I guess you don’t “work hard”. from antiwork
5. If a job description calls things like PTO "touchy feely"...run.
I know you all love toxic work environments! Here's a job description for a previous employer where I was an unpaid intern. (1/2) from antiwork
6. This job wants you to have a "servant's heart."
7. This job description advertises signing you up for their MLM (which, of course, will probably be almost impossible to cancel) as a "perk."
Imagine working for a company that misspells on their job description *and* demands you sign up for their crappy MLM as a "benefit" from antiwork
8. This Los Angeles-based job wanted someone up-to-date on local laws despite paying lower than LA's legal minimum wage of $15.
Can we post job descriptions here? Job looking specifically for women wants to pay $13 per hour (below minimum wage for LA) and wants “strong knowledge of local laws” despite lower than legal wage. from antiwork
9. This job description proudly stated the company offers gift cards as bonuses.
10. And this job thought advertising "below market rate salary" was a good idea.
11. This job listing simply forbids you from having any bad days. Also, you must "give the appearance of good and healthy vitality."
12. This job advertised the fact that the last person was fired for "poor performance" (which definitely had nothing to do with a lack of training or large workload on the part of the company).
Definitely know it is a good work environment when the job description name drop in the job post says the last person did a bad job. from antiwork
13. This job description was literally for at least four different employees, but they were only hiring one person.
14. These physical requirements were downright creepy.
A job description for an Administrator/Receptionist role I saw a while back while job-hunting. The “person specification” is the creepiest set of requirements I think I’ve ever seen… from antiwork
15. This job required you giving 100% at all times and started off by threatening potential employees about faking sick. (Great first impression for a company so focused on first impressions!)
16. This job straight-up said, "Don't apply if you're looking for work-life balance."
17. This internship paid $20 a week, which is totally legal (again, sarcasm).
Found this earlier today. The job description says it’s 20 hours a week. How is this not illegal? from antiwork