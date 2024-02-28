29-year-old arrested, accused of trafficking cocaine, fentanyl in East Bridgewater

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and accused of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in East Bridgewater.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27 around noon, East Bridgewater Police K9 Officer Joshua DeJesus was conducting training with his K-9 Thor in the area of 349 N Bedford St.

According to police, Officer DeJesus observed an individual whom he recognized as being the subject of a WEB Task Force narcotics investigation and whom he knew to have outstanding arrest warrants.

DeJesus approached the individual to speak with him and confirmed his identity. The officer Patrick O’Toole 29, of Scituate.

During a search conducted after the arrest, officers located and seized 22 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of fentanyl, five suboxone pills, and $820 cash, East Bridgewater police said.

O’Toole is being charged with trafficking cocaine of 18 grams or more, trafficking fentanyl of 10 grams or more, and possession of a class B substance.

O’Toole was transported to the East Bridgewater Police Department for booking and was arraigned on Wednesday in Brockton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

