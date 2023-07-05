29-year-old DeKalb County man missing, car found abandoned on I-85N, police say

Family and friends of a 29-year-old DeKalb County man are desperately searching for him after he was last seen on July 1.

According to DeKalb County police on July 3 they responded to 2200 Parklake Drive in Tucker to perform a welfare check on Anthony Hobbs.

Police told Channel 2 Action News Hobbs’ mother, Sherena Hobbs, reached out to officials after she was unable to get in contact with her son. She wanted the police to go over and check her son’s apartment to see if he was okay since she had a key to his apartment. Sherna told police she had last heard from him on July 2 around 3 a.m., when he was having a mental breakdown.

When the officer met her on the scene and went inside the apartment, the officer stated Anthony was not in the home but a dead dog locked in a cage was located.

As the investigation continued, police were able to locate Anthony’s 2018 BMW 320i which was impounded in Clayton County for being abandoned on I-85N and Riverdale Road on July 3.

Sherena told Channel 2 Action News she believes her son may be experiencing a mental health issue and wants him to be found safe as soon as possible.

Anthony is described as 5′10, 175lbs. Black man with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or police at 770-724-7850.

