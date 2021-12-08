29-year-old dies after being hit by two hit-and-run drivers in Tennessee, police say

Investigators are working to identify two hit-and-run drivers after a pedestrian was killed in Tennessee, police said.

At 7:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, a 29-year-old woman was walking in the eastbound lanes of West Trinity Lane in Nashville when she was hit by a car while outside a crosswalk, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. She was then hit by a second vehicle.

Police said neither driver stopped and that both ”fled the scene towards Dickerson Pike on W. Trinity Lane.”

The woman, from Nashville, was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she died, police said.

She did not have any identification on her when she was hit and was identified on Tuesday, Dec. 7, using her fingerprints, police said. Her name has not been publicly released as police are working to notify her next of kin.

Now, police are investigating the two hit-and-runs.

Police said the first car that hit the woman was a “dark colored 1999-2004 Ford Mustang.” They don’t have any information yet on the second vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, police said.

No other information had been released as of Wednesday, Dec. 8.

