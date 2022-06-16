A 29-year-old Green Bay woman is charged with reckless homicide in the overdose death of her friend

GREEN BAY - A Green Bay woman has been charged in the drug overdose of her friend.

Brittany Schmidt, 29, was charged Tuesday with first-degree reckless homicide/delivery of drugs, in the Jan. 27 overdose death of a male friend, a 38-year-old man. In a criminal complaint, police say they believe the victim suffered a fatal overdose while "snorting" heroin Schmidt purchased from another man.

Brown County Court Commissioner Paul Burke set bail for Schmidt at $50,000. The amount is less than the $150,000 a prosecutor sought but more than the signature bond the defense attorney requested.

In setting the bail, Burke said Schmidt confessed to a detective to having been the source of the fatal dose, and he cited previous cases where Schmidt was convicted of drug possession in 2013 and 2014, and two counts of drunken driving in 2017.

The victim's parents and sister were in court Wednesday to argue in favor of a high bail. Alex Lund, the victim's sister, told Burke that while Schmidt watched the hearing from a Brown County Jail cell, "my brother didn't have the option" to come to court.

Schmidt also faces charges, filed in March, of felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Schmidt is due back in court on the homicide charge at 9:30 a.m. June 22 for a preliminary hearing.

