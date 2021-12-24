29-year-old man arrested for accidentally shooting baby, himself in Akron

A 29-year-old Cleveland man is facing assault and firearms-related charges after he accidentally discharged his gun, shooting himself in the hand and a 1-year-old Akron baby in the side, police said.

Akron officers were called to Akron Children’s Hospital early Christmas Eve morning after the baby’s mother brought her to the hospital’s emergency department.

Akron Police Department Capt. David Laughlin said via email that the baby’s wounds were not life-threatening.

The charged man is the mother’s boyfriend.

Laughlin said police investigators determined that the incident happened Wednesday night about 10:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear why the mother waited more than a day to seek medical treatment for the baby, he said.

The Cleveland man was charged with felonious assault, negligent assault, receiving stolen property and discharging firearms.

He was booked into Summit County Jail.

A local woman waiting in the emergency room about 6 a.m. with her child said the injured baby’s mother appeared to be in shock. The witness asked not to be identified.

“I could tell something was wrong,” she said. “I heard her just say, ‘My baby has gunshot wounds in her back.’ ”

Three nurses came from the emergency room and took the baby inside for care, she said.

Soon after, the witness said, three or four cruisers arrived with police.

“The one nurse came back out to ask her a question,” she said. “[The mom] kept saying, “Is she going to be OK? Is she going to be OK?’ ”

Laughlin said the baby and a sibling were placed in emergency custody with Summit County Children Services.

Further information was not immediately available.

