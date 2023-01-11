29-year-old man arrested, faces felony charge after Nampa woman found dead in apartment

The Caldwell Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to the death of a Nampa woman.

An unidentified woman was found dead in a Nampa apartment in the 1800 block of First Street North on Monday evening, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department on Tuesday evening. By Tuesday night, police had identified 29-year-old Justino Morales Ramos as a “person of interest” in a homicide investigation.

The woman was found because people hadn’t heard from her for “several days,” Nampa police previously said.

Ramos was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail early Wednesday without any issues on suspicion of felony failure to report a death, according to a news release from Caldwell police and jail records. Charges related to the homicide are pending, police said.

The department received a tip on Ramos’ location after a woman who’d picked him up at a business in Caldwell and offered him a place to stay saw his picture in the news, police said.

“Once again, our wonderful Caldwell community proved to be an integral role in ensuring a violent predator was brought to justice,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the news release. “Thank you for trusting us enough to call. Nampa PD and Caldwell PD work seamlessly together and with our communities to keep everyone safe.”