29-year-old man arrested on several charges after foot chase in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK — A 29-year-old man was arrested in Battle Creek Thursday after a foot chase with police.

The Battle Creek Police Gang Suppression Unit was in the 100 block of Arlington Drive about 5 p.m. Thursday when officers spotted the man, who they knew had several outstanding felony warrants, according to a release.

The suspect did not comply with officers’ commands and fled on foot through several homes' yards. Police chased him and set up a perimeter in the area.

During the chase, witnesses told police the suspect broke into a house in the 700 block of North Washington Avenue. Police confirmed the people who live in the home were safe and accounted for, then brought a police dog inside the house and took the man into custody.

The man is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on the outstanding warrants. Battle Creek Police are seeking additional charges of resisting and obstructing police.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek police arrest man on various charges after foot chase