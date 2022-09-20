29-year-old man charged in 2 robberies over 2 days

Sep. 20—Prosecutors have charged a 29-year-old man accused of robbing a pool hall in McCully and a convenience store in Kapahulu in two days.

Jordi K. Viela made his initial appearance before Judge James Kawashima at Honolulu District Court today via video conference from the courthouse cellblock on two counts of first-degree robbery.

Viela is currently being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $500, 000 aggregate bail.

First-degree robbery is a class A felony that is punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A complaint filed today alleged Viela was armed with a simulated firearm in the two robberies. A simulated firearm means "any object that substantially resembles a firearm, can reasonably be perceived to be a firearm, or is used or brandished as a firearm, " the complaint said.

The pool hall robbery occurred in the 1800 block of Algaroba Street in the afternoon hours of Sept. 12. One of two suspects, armed with what appeared to be a firearm, reached into the cash register and grabbed money before fleeing on foot, Honolulu police said.

The following night, police said a male suspect entered a convenience store in the 400 block of Kapahulu Avenue, brandished what was perceived to be a firearm and demanded money. He fled on foot with money taken from the store.

No injuries were reported in both cases.

Police arrested Viela in Palolo Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of robbery.