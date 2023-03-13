29-year-old man charged in Hickory stabbing

A 29-year-old Conover man was charged with stabbing someone Monday morning on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory, police said.

Allan Anthony Little was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

No further information has been released.

Breaking Catawba County- police in Hickory are on the scene of a stabbing off of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard. It happened at the LR Plaza around 10:30. Watch channel 9 news for updates on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/gwzWAOfPM3 — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) March 13, 2023

