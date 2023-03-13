29-year-old man charged in Hickory stabbing

WSOCTV.com News Staff
A 29-year-old Conover man was charged with stabbing someone Monday morning on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory, police said.

Allan Anthony Little was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

No further information has been released.

