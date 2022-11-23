29-year-old man dead after head-on collision in Laurel Tuesday

A 29-year-old Salisbury man was killed Tuesday morning in a head-on collision in Laurel.

He was driving a Ford Crown Victoria west on Horsey Church Road, east of Chandler Road, around 7:40 a.m. His car entered the oncoming lane and into the path of a dump truck towing a flatbed trailer, according to Delaware State Police.

The driver of the Crown Victoria was not properly restrained, police said, and pronounced dead at the scene. Police will identify him after his family is notified.

The driver of the dump truck, a 48-year-old Salisbury man, and his four passengers were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Horsey Church Road was closed for about five hours while police investigated and cleaned up. The collision remains under investigation.

Witnesses of the collision should contact Master Cpl. Argo at 302-703-3264. Information may be provided anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers.

