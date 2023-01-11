A 29-year-old man died after being arrested by Memphis Police. Here's what we know

A 29-year-old man died Tuesday, three days after being arrested by Memphis Police in an incident that is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Details about what happened during Jan. 8 the traffic stop and how Tyre DeAndre Nichols of Memphis was injured are sparse and come mainly from Memphis Police and TBI.

Here's what we know:

Jan. 8: Police pull Tyre DeAndre Nichols over in a traffic stop near the intersection of Raines and Ross Roads at about 8:30 p.m.

-- Police said a confrontation ensued as they approached the vehicle driven by Nichols, who then ran from the scene.

-- A second confrontation happened when officers tried to arrest Nichols, who was detained.

-- Nichols begins complaining about shortness of breath and an ambulance arrives to take him to St. Francis Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

-- Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy calls the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in to look at allegations of "use of force" during the arrest.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Tyre D. Nichols died two days after being taken to the hospital after a confrontation with Memphis Police officers.

-- The officers involved, whose names and ranks have not been made public, are placed on leave by the Memphis Police Department pending the outcome of the TBI investigation.

Jan. 9: Nichols remains hospitalized at St. Francis in critical condition.

Jan. 10: Nichols dies at St. Francis Hospital as a result of the injuries sustained during his arrest. TBI says the investigation is ongoing.

