29-year-old man disappeared after driving in south KC; police ask for help finding him

A 29-year-old man is missing after he was last seen driving in south Kansas City and police are concerned about his well-being, a police spokesman said Sunday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Divante J. Kernell was last seen driving his black 2013 Toyota Carolla about 1:30 p.m. near 87th Street and Lane Avenue in south Kansas City. Police ask for help finding him.

Police are concerned for Kernell’s mental and physical well-being and asked anyone who has seen him to call 911.

Kernell was described as a black man about 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.