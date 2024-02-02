29-year-old man identified as suspect wanted in Arlington triple homicide; search underway

A suspect has been identified and is wanted by Arlington police in the Jan. 25 shooting that killed three people at an apartment complex, the U.S. Marshals Service announced in a news release Friday.

The U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force asks for the public’s help finding 29-year-old Larry Reed. He is wanted on a warrant for capital murder.

Reed was known to reside in Arlington and has ties to Mississippi, according to the release.

On the evening of Jan. 25, police responded to the Chatham Green Village apartment complex in south Arlington to investigate a shooting.

A 911 caller said he heard a loud noise and found a man lying unresponsive outside a second floor apartment, according to police. The witness reported the apartment door appeared to be kicked in.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Shannen Oshay Jones had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers entered the apartment to conduct an emergency sweep and found 29-year-old Monique Elaine Smith and a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The woman died at the scene, according to police. The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The 31-year-old victim has yet to be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

There were also two children at the apartment during the shooting. Police said they were unharmed, and the officers released them to family members.

Evidence found at the scene led investigators to believe the crime was related to “high-risk drug activity,” and the victims may have known the shooter, according to Arlington police spokesperson Courtney White. There was no danger to the community, White said.

No arrests were immediately made. Witnesses reported seeing a man running away from the scene.

Investigators were at the scene the following day checking video surveillance and talking to neighbors, White said. Police have also stepped up patrols in that area to help residents feel more secure.

Officials ask individuals to not attempt apprehending Reed as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has seen Reed or has information on his whereabouts are urged to call 911, the U.S. Marshals Service at (202) 307-9700 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App. The identities of tipsters will remain confidential and anonymous.