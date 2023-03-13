29-year-old man killed in shooting outside Brooklyn deli

A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting outside a Brooklyn deli Sunday, according to police.

The victim got into a fight with multiple people outside Dany Delis on Avenue U near E. 29th St. in Sheepshead Bay around 8:25 p.m., cops said.

At least one person pulled out a gun and shot the man in the chest.

Medics rushed him to Coney Island Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police are still looking for the people who fled the scene. There were no immediate arrests.

The victim’s name was not released as cops worked to track down his family.