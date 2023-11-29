PETERSBURG – Police have identified the city’s 22nd homicide victim of the year.

DeVaughan A. Lawrence, 29, address unknown, was shot to death late Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Perry Street Lofts downtown. No motive for the shooting or any suspect information has been released.

People who live near the scene reported hearing about 5-6 gunshots shortly after 4 p.m. When police arrived, Lawrence was found lying face up in the parking lot. He died at the scene.

“Petersburg Bureau of Police extends our condolences to the family and loved ones of DeVaughn Lawrence,” a police statement read.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have information on the case to call (804) 732-4222 or Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. Online users can go to the “Submit a Tip” on the Petersburg Police app or the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

Lawrence’s murder happened less than 24 hours after two siblings were found shot to death inside a Battlefield Park residence. Police believe that to be a murder-suicide.

Renee Robertson-Johnson, 58, and Edward Robertson Jr., 56, were identified as the victims in that case.

With Lawrence’s murder, Petersburg has now recorded 22 homicides, equaling the mark set in 2020 and surpassing last year’s total of 21. Since 2020, 83 people have been killed through violence in the city.

It also is the third homicide in that cluster of apartment complexes in the past 17 months. Two women were killed at the adjacent ArtistSpace Lofts in July and December 2022. ArtistSpace and Perry Street Lofts are managed by separate companies.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: 29-year-old man is Petersburg's 22nd homicide victim of the year