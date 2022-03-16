29-year-old man sentenced to prison for 2020 fatal stabbing at Kansas City halfway house

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2020 stabbing death of a 35-year-old man in northeast Kansas City.

Trevor A. Young, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of Daniel Atkison.

On Nov. 5, 2020, Kansas City police found a man suffering from stab wounds in the 3700 block of Gardner Ave. He was brought to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

The victim was later identified as Daniel Atkison.

A witness said Young lived in a halfway house. Atkison had been there to pick up his mail with another person. Young spoke to Atkison, who did not respond, the witness said.

Then Young walked up behind Atkison and stabbed him several times in the torso, according to court documents.

Young fled and officers found him beneath the bridge at Interstate 35 and 1st Street.

He reportedly had a bloody knife inside the front pocket of his sweatshirt, charging documents said.

A witness also identified Young as a suspect, according to court documents.

Young was charged with second-degree murder in Jackson County Circuit Court the day after the stabbing.