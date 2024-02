A 29-year-old man was shot in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday evening.

Officers responded around 7:10 p.m. to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim and found him with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.

He was shot in the 3400 block of Park Heights in the Park Circle neighborhood by an unidentified male suspect, police said.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2455.