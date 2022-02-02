29-year-old man shot, wounded in east Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

A 29-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday night at an intersection near an east Fort Worth apartment complex, Fort Worth police said.

Authorities had not released information on a motive.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call about 8 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland Hills Drive and Callaston Lane, near the Woodford Ridge Apartments.

Police located a man who had been shot and wounded.

He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition.

Detectives with the gun violence unit were called to the scene.