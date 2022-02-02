29-year-old man shot, wounded in east Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday night at an intersection near an east Fort Worth apartment complex, Fort Worth police said.

Authorities had not released information on a motive.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call about 8 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland Hills Drive and Callaston Lane, near the Woodford Ridge Apartments.

Police located a man who had been shot and wounded.

He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition.

Detectives with the gun violence unit were called to the scene.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories