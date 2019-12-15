A 29-year-old mayor is giving his city's poorest residents $500 per month. He thinks his policy could work on a national scale.

Michael Tubbs More

In California's Central Valley, a small city is testing a big idea. Since February, 125 residents of Stockton have been getting monthly payments of $500, no strings attached.

It's a trial of universal basic income that's set to last for 18 months. With about eight months left to go, the mayor of Stockton, 29-year-old Michael Tubbs, told Business Insider that the experiment is showing early signs of success.

Tubbs hopes the monthly payments will help lift some Stockton residents out of poverty. In 2012, the city became the largest in the US to file for bankruptcy. It's no longer bankrupt, but about a quarter of Stockton's population still lives below the federal poverty line.

Early data from the trial shows that the basic-income recipients have so far spent about 40% of their stipends on food and another 24% on sales and merchandise, like trips to Walmart or dollar stores. Another 11% went to paying their utilities, and about 9% went to buying gas and repairing their cars.

For Tubbs, those findings support the idea that people who get a basic income spend the money wisely, on necessities. But critics of the basic-income concept argue that cash stipends reduce the incentive for people to find jobs and may encourage recipients to make more frivolous purchases.

"When I first announced we were doing this pilot almost two years ago now, people thought of it as scary or crazy," Tubbs said. "It has now become mainstream in a way. People are really debating its merit. So from that nature, I think we're very successful."

Eventually, he said, basic income could be a way to reduce poverty across the US. Here's how Tubbs thinks a national basic-income program could work.

Tubbs doesn't support Andrew Yang's plan

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has made basic income a prominent part of his platform. Yang says that if elected, he would give $1,000 a month, or $12,000 a year, to every adult US citizen over 18. He calls this basic-income plan the "Freedom Dividend."

But his proposed program would require participants to forgo their existing social-security benefits (with the exception of retirement benefits). Veterans and differently abled citizens would continue to receive their current benefits alongside a basic income.

Many basic-income proponents, however, don't think that residents should have to choose between stipends and existing welfare programs (also known as "conditional" income policies). Tubbs is among them.

"I would oppose any policy that will get rid of the existing safety net and replace it with a cash transfer," he said.

As a result, Tubbs has been critical of Yang's plan. Earlier this week, he surprised many of his constituents by endorsing Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, for president.

But Tubbs acknowledged that he and Yang are working toward a similar goal.

"The timing of his ride is great because he's not just running off something that's theoretical," Tubbs said. "Stockton actually grounds his talking points to something that's real and tangible."

Could a national basic-income policy resemble the pilot in Stockton?