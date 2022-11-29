29-year-old shot and killed after he didn’t hold the elevator, Michigan cops say

A 29-year-old man is dead after an argument over elevator etiquette ended in gunfire, Michigan police say.

The shooting happened overnight on Sunday, Nov. 28, on the eighth floor of a building on Detroit’s south side, in the Greektown neighborhood, Police Chief James White said at a news conference.

Around 2 a.m., the victim got onto an elevator but apparently failed to hold it for another man, White said. This led to an argument and the man pulled out a gun and shot the 29-year-old to death.

White called the incident “absolutely ridiculous.”

Surveillance cameras captured video of a “person of interest” in the killing, and police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact investigators at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-speak-up.

