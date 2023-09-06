29-year-old solo climber who went missing in Rocky Mountains found dead

Authorities in Colorado have recovered the body of a 29-year-old man who went missing in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.

The Summit County Rescue Group recovered the body from a boulder field in Officers Gulch on Sunday, the organization said in a Facebook post.

The climber told a friend he would be doing a solo climb in Officers Gulch Saturday morning, but did not specify the exact area. He called his friend at approximately 5 p.m. to let him know he was on a rock and would be down shortly.

When the reporting party had not heard from his friend later that evening, he drove to Officers Gulch and found his friend's car still parked there, the SCRG said in the Facebook post. The friend then called 911 to report the climber missing.

The climber's body was found at approximately 7:50 a.m. Sunday at the base of a cliff known locally as Officers Wall.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Climber missing near Officers Gulch in Colorado found dead