29-year-old to spend rest of life in prison for Horry grandmother’s kidnapping, execution

A Marion County man received life in prison Thursday for the execution and kidnapping of a Horry County grandmother.

A federal judge found Dominique Brand guilty of kidnapping 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington from her home in Nichols in 2021.

Brand was convicted in September following a multi-day bench trial. The sentencing has been delayed a few times since his conviction last year.

Each count carried a punishment of life in prison.

Kidnapping and then execution

On March 28, 2021, Brand forced Elvington to drive him from her house to Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, and back into South Carolina, all while sitting behind her and holding a shotgun, according to prosecutors.

Later that evening, Brand drove Elvington to a remote crossroads in Marion County and walked her behind the abandoned Zion Grocery store, according to prosecutors. He held the shotgun to the back of her head and pulled the trigger, executing her. Brand then drove Elvington’s car to Marion, where he hid it behind an abandoned club.

Elvington’s body was found behind Mt. Zion AME church, about 10 miles away from her car.

Brand, after learning he was a suspect, turned himself in on March 31, the United States Attorney’s Office said.

Onstar lawsuit

Elvington’s family filed a lawsuit against her in-vehicle security system in March, claiming its technology might have prevented her death.

In an attempt to locate her, Elvington’s children called an operator with Onstar and pleaded to give them the location of their mother. The company wouldn’t, the lawsuit states.

