29-year-old woman found with gunshot wounds inside wrecked car

Salinas Police Department cruiser

A traffic collision investigation took an unexpected turn when Salinas police say they found the driver had been shot.

Around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, a Marina Police Department unit was leaving a local hospital and came across a single-vehicle collision near Natividad Road and Lunsford Drive.

The officers contacted Salinas Police Department to investigate.

When Salinas officers arrived, they found Faith Elizabeth Valenzuela, 29, inside the car. Valenzuela was unconscious and wasn't breathing, officers said. CPR was performed on the woman and officers also checked for injuries.

Police discovered she'd been shot.

Valenzuela was rushed to a local hospital but died from her injuries.

No arrests have been made and police are asking for the public's help to find the shooter.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, call Detective Robert Miller at (831) 758-7954 or email him at robertm@ci.salinas.ca.us. You can also call the Salinas Police Department at (831) 758-7321. If you want to remain anonymous, call the department's tip line at (831) 775-4222.

Sheyanne Romero is a journalist for the USA TODAY Network and manages content for the Salinas Californian.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Woman found dead with gunshot wounds inside car