29-year-old woman ID'ed as victim in Brooklyn Park shooting

A woman shot and killed in a Brooklyn Park apartment complex this week has been identified.

The victim was Deana Cathlene Doely, 29, of Brooklyn Park, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said in a news release Wednesday. She died from gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide, the office said.

Brooklyn Park officers responded a little after 2 p.m. on Monday to reports of an active shooter at the Brooks Landing apartments, at 5825 74th Av. N. The officers found a woman inside who was dead with several gunshot wounds.

While searching for a suspect, the officers found a second crime scene on another floor of the building, police said. Officers did not find the suspect or any other victims in the complex.

Police later found a suspect in the 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue N., according to the release. He was arrested and taken to the Brooklyn Park jail, and police recovered a gun at the scene where they arrested the man, police said.

The shooting was not random, and there was "some level of acquaintance" between the parties, Brooklyn Park Police Inspector Elliot Faust said Monday.

The department is seeking no additional suspects, and a homicide investigation is underway.