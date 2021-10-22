29 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Oct. 22—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Michael A. Botts, 4974 Meadow Vista Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Michael Allen Garrett, 395 N. Eastview Pkwy., Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Holly R. Henson, 6483 Oxford State Road, Trenton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

James Stewart, 1012 Lond St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of petty theft.

Ryan Lee Johnson, 1340 Pater Ave., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of aggravated robbery, and two counts of receiving stolen property (direct).

Scott Victor Densmore, 2220 Millville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and possessing a defaced firearm.

Kylana L. Aldridge, 506 16th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and criminal damaging or endangering.

John F. Scott Jr., 177 Beckett St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Tyler Scott Ross, 5201 College Croner Pike, Apt. 68, Oxford; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Nyrissa M. Johnson, 1048 Springbrook Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, forgery, theft from a person in a protected class (direct), and telecommunications fraud (direct).

Scott Victor Densmore, 2220 Millville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability (direct) and making false alarms (direct).

Michael O. Tyree, 4011 Riggs Road, Oxford; indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Krista N. Emmons, 1451 Silver Lane, Hamilton; indicted on six counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Alexander K. Emerson, 1711 Germantown Road, Middletown; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Robert L. Campbell, 37 Emerald Way, Franklin; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Taveris D. Hill, 3356 Treasure Court, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Robert Molina, 163 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Kevin S. Walker, 510 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Rodney J. Napier, 2804 Shartle St., Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jeff Wooldridge, 2721 Nashville Road, #18, Bowling Green, Ky.; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Randall Ferguson, 4436 Waymire Ave., Dayton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Dion Bishop, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Hunter Lee Adams, 8473 Ohio 28, Pleasant Plain; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, disrupting public services, carrying a concealed weapon, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Marie Dawn Newman, 201 June Marie Drive, Apt. B, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, forgery, and theft.

Jacob Devon Watts, 73 Emerald Way, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Eric Long, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on two counts of assault.

Christopher Ryan Rose, 15 Chestnut St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, petty theft, and criminal trespass.

Jacob A. Driscoll, 3936 Turtlecreek Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count of inducing panic.

Donald Eugene Combs Jr., 1641 Jackson Lant, Apt. B, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.