29 photos show how climate change has ravaged the Arctic in the past decade

REUTERS/Thomas Peter

In 2012, almost all of Greenland's ice sheet was exposed to melting for the first time in documented history.

Ian Joughin, Univ. of Washington

By the last week of July 2019, the rate of melting reached levels that scientists with the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) had projected for the year 2070 — in a pessimistic scenario.

That month — the hottest ever recorded on Earth — 55 billion tons of water melted into the ocean in only five days.

Together, Greenland's and Antarctica's ice sheets hold more than 99% of the planet's fresh water.

In the last decade, an average of about 252 billion tons of water melted from Antarctica's ice sheet each year.

In Greenland, an average of 280 billion tons of ice melted per year over the last decade.