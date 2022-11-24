29 pounds of marijuana seized in Renville, Minnesota drug bust; one arrested

Nov. 24—RENVILLE

— Agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force on Wednesday, Nov. 23, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff's Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house on the 700 block of Main Street N. in Renville, Minnesota, according to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff's Office.

During the search, authorities located and seized a variety of drugs, including 29 pounds of marijuana, 500 grams of cocaine and more than 350 grams of marijuana wax. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated at more than $125,000.00. More than $35,000.00 in cash was also seized, according to the news release.

It was Renville County Sheriff's Office K9 Maverick's first day on the job, and he alerted his handler, Deputy Luke Jacques to the package that contained more than a pound of cocaine after officers found the marijuana, according to a Renville County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Maverick and Deputy Luke Jacques just completed 14 weeks of full-time, intense K9 training, including drug detection, and it was the first day the pair began service together in Renville County, according to the Facebook post.

One person was arrested and is being held in the Renville County Jail pending formal charges, according to the news release.