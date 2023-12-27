I-29 reopens from Grand Forks to Canadian border; no departures from GFK until Wednesday

Dec. 26—GRAND FORKS — Interstate 29 north of Grand Forks has been reopened as of Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 26, according to a release from the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

The highway was shut down from Grand Forks to the Canadian border at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday due to blowing snow and icy road conditions. A travel warning remains in effect for the Grand Forks area due to slippery, icy roads.

"Ice continues to impact road conditions across North Dakota and motorists are urged to drive slowly and carefully and extend the distance between vehicles," the release read.

The ice storm that hit eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota on Christmas Day is continuing to cause travel issues in the region. NDDOT shut down I-94 between Jamestown and Dawson just before noon Tuesday; the interstate's westbound lanes reopened before 2:30p.

Flights out of Grand Forks International Airport were also disrupted Tuesday, with three Delta flights to Minneapolis canceled and one Allegiant Air departure for Orlando Sanford International Airport pushed to late Wednesday morning, according to Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority administrative assistant Katie Olson.

An Allegiant Air flight was able to land late Tuesday morning, Olson said, and is currently the only plane on the ground.

Delta is expected to resume air service with a late-night arrival from Minneapolis, with a departure for Minneapolis set for 5 a.m. Wednesday.