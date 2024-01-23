29 Tweets About The Realities Of Snow Days For Parents

Nothing beats a child’s delight at the announcement of a snow day. But for parents, the prospect of caring for children all day while managing other work and household obligations is daunting.

Here, some of the funniest parents on X (formerly Twitter) shed some light on how the adults really feel about weather-related school closures.

It’s January 73rd, and my kids have only had nine days of school this month with another snow day today. Send help. — Amie with an ie (@HeyAmie) January 23, 2024

The cost of one snow day for a working parent is apparently 800 Robux in bribery to shhhh just for this call please. — Meg St-Esprit (@MegStEsprit) January 9, 2024

I am not an ~outside during the wintertime, play in the snow~ kinda mom. I’m more of a hot chocolate and unlimited movies cuddled on the couch snow day with no shame kinda mom. — Shit I tell my toddler (@Toddler_talkin) February 28, 2023

Any teacher on this app: snow day tomorrow!



Me: clicking on their profile to see where they live and how far it is from me — Caitlin 🚗 🧀 Driscoll (@TeacherOnTopic) January 31, 2023

Hello Client,

I hope this finds you well. So sorry you just received an email from me saying, "jhgdfhghgrhgehgehdddvrhv butt fdjsfdfd butttttt!!! poopy butttt"

It is yet another snow day & I left my laptop open & unattended near my toddler.



Again my apologies,

Exhausted Parent — Tad Carpenter (@TadCarpenter) January 22, 2024

Another snow day for the kids tomorrow. 6th snow day in a row, 11th straight day off from school, including weekends.



Y’all, the snow (which was last Monday) was only 7-8 inches. Today’s high is 44°. Tomorrow will be 49°. Ain’t enough yoga or alcohol to get me through this. 😂 — Guy Harrison, Ph.D. (@ProfGuyHarrison) January 22, 2024

“I feel like a kid again.” — my son, a kid, upon hearing he has a snow day tomorrow. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 16, 2024

Other moms on a snow day: (surveying Facebook groups for new fun indoor activities)



Me: (Bundles my kids in so many layers that they can’t put their arms down to their sides, and kicks them outside to play in the snow) — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) November 13, 2019

My kids are thrilled: after a three day weekend, snow day Tuesday, 2 hour delay yesterday, then another snow day tomorrow. Today was their only full day at school. — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) January 19, 2024

Snow day update: my kids are both in a 30 minute time out. Any time I hear a noise from either of their rooms I reset the timer. 🤣 — Jess (@_JessIsBack) January 23, 2024

Dear school district,

Thank you for calling twice, emailing, texting, sending a dozen carrier pigeons and three owls at 5 am, how else would I have known it was a snow day !? — hahahaheater ❄️🌨️☃️ (@dishs_up) January 13, 2020

Our kid’s reaction to the news he’s getting another snow day tomorrow is totally different from mine. — Emily Lang (@emilylangok) January 31, 2023

My daughter wanted to do something fun for the snow day so I suggested taking a nap. Apparently that doesn’t count?!? — Katie D (@KatieDeal99) January 5, 2022

Snow day with a toddler. Dispatch from day 3.



Today, things took a turn for the worse. We’ve exhausted our rations of Bluey episodes and - crossing a personal Rubicon - have resorted to consuming “Paw Patrol.” Naptime cannot come soon enough and is over before it starts. — Charlie Friedman (@CharlieFriedman) January 17, 2024

My 7yo just told me I “breathed in a fussy way” if you want to know how the snow day with everyone home is going — meghan (@deloisivete) January 26, 2023

Me: It’s a snow day but that doesn’t mean video games all day so find something else to do.

*Boys form a rock band with their plastic recorders*

Me: (after 45 seconds of first song): Who’s up for some Fortnite!?!? — Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) January 9, 2019

since my kids wait until the last min to tell me abt a promise they made to a friend to come play at our house, I’m not telling them the school called a snow day tonight until they’re ready to walk out the door for school in the morning 😈 — MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) February 17, 2022

My job as a dad on a snow day is to look out the window every half hour and and say "it's still coming down" and get no response from any family member. — Jeff (@usedwigs) January 19, 2024

Another snow day pending? I just recovered from the long weekend and snow day with these kids😭😭😭😭😫😫😫😪😪 — Nurse Shay✨ (@SHAYkeandQuake) January 18, 2024

Overheard on a snow day at my house while trying to focus on work from 3 and 5 year olds:

"I need zombie hands, I don't have zombie hands. Can you get zombie hands for me?"

"I need a wipe!!!"

"Look! I built the battle of Stalingrad!!"

"This slime is dirty and messy. Wash it" — Jen Judson (@JenJudson) January 19, 2024

My partner (a teacher) and child (in daycare) get a snow day today, but I’m able to work from home so I have to.



In this essay I will explore the inherent unfairne— — @torrancecoste.bsky.social (@TorranceCoste) January 17, 2024

I just realized. Because of snow days my kids have only gone to school SEVEN times this month.



They’re once again at home due to snow day



Is it spring yet? — Kyoko W.P. (@kyokoTHEpoet) January 23, 2024

Hearing it's a snow day was way more fun as a student than a parent. — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) January 17, 2024

Tomorrow is the worst kind of snow day for people who work at home. It's not actually a snow day, it's a cold day, so you can't bundle up the kids and send them out to play. You're trapped inside with them.



My spouse also works from home on Wednesdays... mwahahaha. — Caitlin 🚗 🧀 Driscoll (@TeacherOnTopic) January 17, 2024

I went from the younger kids in Snow Day… to the lovestruck teenager in Snow Day… to the overworked parent trying to wrangle toddlers while working in Snow Day way too quickly.



Life comes at you fast. — Alex | The Geeknd (@WebDevLex) January 19, 2024

My kid has had the entire week off from school due to combo federal holiday, snow day, heating issues, another snow day - gotta love the winter months 🥴🥴 — chaos robot 🤖 (@deestiv) January 19, 2024

[remote learning due to snow]



Me: Start your school work.



8-year-old: My tablet is dead.



Me: Why isn't it charged?



8: It's taking a snow day. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) February 16, 2021

My kids' school district tried to have remote learning instead of a snow day and it gave my family a lot to laugh about while we spent the day sledding and building a snowman. — The Dad (@thedad) January 7, 2022

Related...