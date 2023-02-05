29 years later, Boston Police remember officer slain in Dorchester after stopping wrong-way driver

Boston Police are remembering Boston Police Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson, 29 years after he was shot and killed in Dorchester.

Anderson was slain on Feb. 5, 1994, after stopping a speeding, wrong-way driver in the area of Spencer Street in Dorchester, police said.

Anderson had finished his tour of duty and taken off his uniform and ballistic vest when he stopped the vehicle while dressed in his civilian clothes, police said.

After identifying himself as a Boston Police Officer, the driver of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot Anderson, police said.

The suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was arrested a short time later.

Anderson had served with the Boston Police Department for 14 years and is buried at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain.

He left behind a wife and five children.

Anderson’s name is located on the National Law Enforcement Memorial, panel 15, east line 19, as well as on the Hero Wall at Boston Police headquarters and at the Police Memorial at the State House in downtown Boston.

A Hero Sign has been placed in his honor at the corner of Spencer Street and Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.

