$299,000 condos not selling; new RI laws; Henry's Tree Farm closes: Top stories this week

This five-unit condo complex in Pawtucket is selling each for $299,000, limited to people making from 80% to 120% of the area median income.

When the Mavis Street condos in Pawtucket went up for sale this summer, people flocked to the open-house showings.

At $299,000, the two-bedroom, 1½-bathroom condos with central air, a parking spot and a yard seem like a dream. During the summer, the added bonus of a 30-year mortgage at 5.75% seemed like a small incentive, but as interest rates hit 8% in October and declined just a bit to 7% now, it looks more enticing.

But six months after the condo complex was finished, only one of the five units is under contract, despite the ever-increasing cost of housing, to rent or buy. So, why haven't they sold?

Two issues seem to be keeping the condos cool in what is an otherwise hot real estate market. Read on to find out more.

The 21 laws taking effect on Jan. 1 cover a lot of ground, including the creation of a new state holiday known as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day" on June 19 each year.

Rhode Island's minimum wage will rise by $1 to a new high of $14 an hour, in the next-to-last step before reaching a long-sought $15 an hour in 2025.

Here's what else will change in Rhode Island on New Year's Day, including new protections for tenants and employees, changes in voting rules, measures to protect the environment, and the issuance of new state ID cards for undocumented residents.

An artist's rendering of the new cargo terminal proposed for Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, which would boost operations for FedEx and UPS.

Don't let his federal lawsuit against the project fool you: Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi says he supports plans to build a new $100 million cargo terminal at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

He just wants airport executives to guarantee their promises to shield residents from noise and truck traffic, and says he will drop the court action once those promises are in writing.

But his campaign to guarantee construction of a noise wall and a new access road at the airport has accumulated legal bills and may, some in Warwick speculate, have encouraged the Federal Aviation Administration to cancel $500,000 annual payments the city has received from the airport for decades.

Even if Picozzi gets the written guarantee he is looking for, will the legal fight prove to be a wise move in the long run?

David Henry stands among the trees at his Scituate farm in 2008.

A holiday tradition shared by generations of Rhode Islanders ended this season with the closing of Henry's Christmas Tree Farm in Scituate.

Spread across 135 acres, the farm had more than 100,000 trees during its heyday and sold more Christmas trees over the last 60 years than owner David Henry can count.

Henry's Christmas Tree Farm was among the first in Rhode Island that let customers wander the fields and tag their own trees. Many customers would return year after year, and then their children would bring their children.

Find out what motivated Henry to give up the business that brought him and so many others such joy over the years.

