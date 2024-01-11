29th annual Brown County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration aims to be a cultural bridge

GREEN BAY – Saturday's 29th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration promises to not only have prominent speakers, but a colorful array of singers and interpretative dancers too.

That variety of talent is in keeping with this year's theme, "Bridging Cultures, Celebrating Differences," said Miriam Brabham, co-chair of the Brown County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee.

The theme also speaks to the members of the Brown County committee, who represent myriad industries, organizations and higher education institutions.

Miriam Brabham gives the Invocation and Land Acknowledgment speech during the Brown County MLK Celebration on the campus of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

"We all come together from all different walks of life, age ranges, backgrounds and ethnicities, because we all see the importance of being a part of something … bigger than ourselves," Brabham said.

The committee will once again show the people of Brown County that power of difference from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay, 2740 W. Mason St. Through its monthly meetings, the committee has been hard at work since last January developing the 2024 program.

What to expect at this year's Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

Co-hosted by Brabham and Rhonda Chandler, CEO and founder of Lovin' the Skin I'm In, the program agenda will feature Brown County educators, from Green Bay Area Public School Superintendent Claude Tiller to University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Vice Chancellor Dawn Crim.

Additionally, the program will host speakers and performances from across Wisconsin, including Alphonso Simpson, the program director of African American Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and a dance performance from the Waukesha-based Aarambh Kathak Dance School, which boasts a North Indian classical dance style.

Simpson, it turns out, shares the distinction of being part of Alpha Phi Alpha, the same fraternity to which Martin Luther King Jr. pledged.

Ebiere Juliet Cole gives a speech as she holds the Ebiere Juliet Cole Award during the Brown County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, on the campus of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

This year marks Chandler and Brabham's first year as co-hosts of the Brown County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, a debut Brabham doesn't take lightly.

"I love that people are putting their trust in me and I love that I get to be involved inan event that is important and impactful for the community I call home," Brabham said.

As it does every year, the celebration details the kind of leader Martin Luther King Jr. was and how his legacy and courage continue a push for social progress. Everyone must work for their freedom, King wrote in one of his most famous pieces, "Letter from a Birmingham Jail," because it is "never voluntarily given from the oppressor, it must be demanded from the oppressed."

The celebration will not only offer insights into who Martin Luther King Jr. was, but it will offer creative interpretations of his character from Brown County students across different age groups, through visual art, poetry and essay. Within each age group, Chandler and Brabham will announce the winners and honorary mentions of this year's poster contest.

In prior years, student prizes have included a touchscreen Chromebook, a football, a statue of Martin Luther King Jr., a book about him and a certificate.

The program will also present teaching awards to Brown County educators who are not only able to teach students about the importance of figures like King but who demonstrate a path forward for young people despite obstacles, Brabham said.

The hour-and-a-half program will end by honoring two members of the Brown County community who "embody what Dr. King wanted for us and what this community stands for," Brabham said. The award, named after Ebiere "Juliet" Cole in 2022, recognizes members who enact social change through their passion, commitment and resilience.

"So many of our community heroes can go unsung," Brabham said, "so we're glad to be part of the people who can recognize them and their efforts."

