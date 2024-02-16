2A Boys State Wrestling: day two
4 PM news with Mark Freund
Coinbase posted its first quarterly profit in two years, marking a potential turning point for the largest US cryptocurrency exchange.
The Hawkeyes guard is just a few shots away from breaking Kelsey Plum's all-time points record.
A combative Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis takes the witness stand in a Georgia courtroom at a hearing seeking to disqualify her from the election interference case brought against former President Trump and 18 others.
After an SEC filing revealed Nvidia had stakes in a few smaller AI companies, their stocks soared.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine get together to talk through the basketball news of the week, including a report that the Warriors tried to trade for LeBron James.
Apple's recent move to boost the interest rate for its Apple Card Savings Account to 4.5% is now prompting a competitor to do the same. Cash App today announced it will now offer "up to" a 4.5% APY (annual percentage yield) for its Cash App Savings customers, with a few caveats. While Apple's Savings account requires that customers qualify for an Apple Card credit card, Cash App will limit its high percentage rate to its cardholders in a different way.
Builder sentiment climbed, reflecting the relative strength of the newly constructed home market and expectations that mortgage rates will continue to move lower.
In a separate survey of AI experts by Axios and Syracuse University, 62% said that misinformation will be the biggest challenge to maintaining the authenticity and credibility of news in an era of AI-generated content. If you talk with folks like Michael Matias, a cybersecurity specialist and the co-founder and CEO of Clarity, they'll tell you it's deepfake detectors. Matias started Clarity with Gil Avriel and Natalie Fridman in 2022, with the goal of developing technology to spot AI-manipulated media -- mainly images.
NVIDIA has overtaken Alphabet and Amazon's earnings in recent days and now stands as the third most valuable country in the United States.
Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be the the Buckeyes' interim coach for remainder of the season.
This easy-to-use monitor gets nearly 25,000 5-star reviews and is compact enough for travel — but it can keep your home safe too.
Meta is trying to get the metaverse off of the ground. Epic is doing it already.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't pulling any punches when it comes to his rivalry with Apple.
More than 33,000 Amazon shoppers are aglow over this retinol product: 'I finally got my confidence back.'
Snag bargains on must-haves from brands including Apple, Cuisinart and Hoover.
With just seven points to go, Caitlin Clark is about to break another record. Here's how to watch.
Spags just helped the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in five years,
Strike a pose: Meaningful Beauty cleansers, serums and creams target firmness and wrinkles — and are rarely priced this low.
Premium brands tended to be priced above MSRP, while EVs and large trucks fell below.
The week's headlines, now in video form!