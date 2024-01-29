2A WIC girls basketball district tournament bracket, scores
Follow along as the 2A WIC girls basketball tournament determines the league’s state tournament berths.
The tournament’s top two finishers advance to state. Third place gets a shot at a play-in game.
All teams are seeded at state by their MaxPreps rankings.
Check back throughout the tournament for all the latest scores and updates.
Can’t see the below bracket on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.