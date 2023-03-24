$2B Powerball winner buys $4M home after gobbling one up for $25M

The luckiest guy around is at it again -- buying up property with the record-setting $2 billion Powerball jackpot he won in November, CBS Angeles reports.

After claiming his win last month, Edwin Castro bought a $25 million Hollywood Hills bachelor pad. And records show he just bought another home, for $4 million, in Altadena -- a short distance from the gas station where he purchased the winning ticket.

Dirt.com describes the 1953-built five-bedroom, four-bath home as modern, with Japanese influence and Palm Springs vibes. Two of the bedrooms were configured as an art studio and a soundproof movie theater, respectively. The outside features a pond and patio as well as a saltwater swimming pool.

Edwin Castro's newly-purchased $ million home in Altadena, Calif., near the gas station where he bought the winning ticket in November for the record $2 million Powerball jackpot. / Credit: CBS Los Angeles

Castro's Hollywood hillside three-story mansion has five bedrooms, five baths and two powder rooms. The lower level has a gym, cold plunge pool, wine cellar, movie theater and sauna. Outdoors, there's a kitchen, an infinity pool and a rooftop deck.

Castro came forward more than three months after purchasing the winning ticket at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. His win was announced on February 14 by California Lottery officials.

The overall jackpot was $2.04 billion, the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Castro opted for the lump sum payment of $997.6 million.

