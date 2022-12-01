2G Energy's (ETR:2GB) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in 2G Energy's (ETR:2GB) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on 2G Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = €14m ÷ (€197m - €92m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, 2G Energy has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electrical industry average of 6.3% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for 2G Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for 2G Energy.

What Can We Tell From 2G Energy's ROCE Trend?

2G Energy is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 84%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Another thing to note, 2G Energy has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 47%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From 2G Energy's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that 2G Energy is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 396% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if 2G Energy can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

