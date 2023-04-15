$2K reward available in man's fatal Phoenix shooting from March

Phoenix police car

Silent Witness has set up a reward of up to $2,000 for tips that lead to the arrest of the suspect who in March gunned down a man at a northeast Phoenix apartment complex. Michael Anthony Amarillas, 45, was shot to death by an unidentified person around 10:22 a.m. March 15, according to Silent Witness and Phoenix police. The shooting happened at The Resort on 35th apartments in the area of North 35th Street and East Campbell Avenue, the nonprofit said.

Silent Witness is describing the suspect as either a Native or Hispanic male standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10, weighing between 200-240 pounds and a sporting a white construction helmet. He fled in a silver 2013-2023 Jeep Gladiator truck with large tires and dark rims, Silent Witness detailed.

The video Silent Witness shared shows the suspect was wearing denim slacks and a large, dark-colored jacket.

The video shows the suspect walking up a flight stairs where the organization said he fired on the victim. The video shows the suspect running off after coming down the same flight of stairs.

Anyone with information is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377), or for Spanish, 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). Tipsters seeking eligibility for the monetary reward must call Silent Witness prior to an arrest.

