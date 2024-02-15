$2M rehabilitation project completed at Allegheny Commons Park

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy announced Thursday the completion of the second phase of construction along the North Promenade in Allegheny Commons Parks.

The conservancy said the new section of the promenade spans from Federal Street toward the George Washington Monument. It builds upon progress from the first phase of the project, which was completed in 2021.

“Pittsburgh is a city with fantastic views but we’re also a place with wonderful and historic parks. Through our collaboration and partnership with Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, residents can enjoy one of our abundant number of parks that are truly being taken care of with the right reinvestments that allow residents the opportunity to take a moment and enjoy the beauty of nature,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

The project includes pathway resurfacing, canopy tree plantings, bench installations, new trash receptacles, along with mobility and pedestrian upgrades. There are also 15 new historically appropriate light posts featuring energy-efficient and dark sky-compliant lighting and a planted traffic-calming median will promote safety in and around the park.

“The completion of this project proves what we can accomplish when City government and private organizations come together for the betterment of the community. In the past year, I watched Allegheny Commons Park transform into a safer, brighter, and more welcoming place. I’m thrilled that many generations will continue to enjoy this beautiful Northside attraction and I look forward to bringing more projects like this to other areas within Council District 1,” Pittsburgh City Councilman Bobby Wilson said.

The recently completed upgrades are funded in part by a four-year, $1 million contribution from Duquesne Light Company and an $800,000 allocation from the City of Pittsburgh Parks Tax Trust Fund directed to the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy through its public-private partnership agreement.

In 2021, the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy completed the nearly $1 million first phase of the Allegheny Commons North Promenade Project, stretching from the recently rehabilitated Patricia Rooney Memorial Fountain to Federal Street.

Allegheny Commons Park was established in 1867, the conservancy said.

