$2M renovation planned for basement of longtime Fort Worth Stockyards steak house

A Fort Worth Stockyards steakhouse that’s been serving beef cuts in North Texas since the late 1940s is spending $2 million to spiff up its basement. The new work is on top of $3 million worth of updating the restaurant is already doing in its dining rooms.

Cattlemen’s Steak House, 2458 N Main St., will begin construction on basement renovations in February 2024, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The estimated completion date is February 2025.

The filing does not list the extent of renovations to the basement, only that it will be an interior remodel. The estimated cost for the renovations are $2,027,500, according to the filing.

Cattlemen’s is already in the midst of a series of renovations to the restaurant’s interior, including a new outdoor patio and construction of an elevator and chair lift, according to previous Star-Telegram reporting. The estimated cost for that project is $2,972,500, with a completion date set for fall 2024.

A Porterhouse and margarita at Cattlemen’s Steak House. Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram archives

Work broke over a year ago that Cattlemen’s may have new ownership with “Yellowstone” ties.

In November 2022, Dan Schryer filed a mixed beverage permit with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for Cattlemen’s original location since 1947. Schryer was one of several financiers to partner with David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios Co., on the launch of the entertainment company back in 2019.

Glasser and 101 Studios Co. are producers on several of “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan’s shows, including the flagship series and prequels — “1883” and “1923”.

The Star-Telegram reached out to Cattlemen’s Steak House for comment on the newly listed basement renovations, but has not heard back at time of publication.

Cattlemen’s opened its doors in the Stockyards in 1947 and has been serving up beef cuts ever since. A few of their popular items include a 24-ounce porterhouse steak, 20-ounce bone-in ribeye and 16-ounce bone-in New York strip.