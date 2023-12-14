2nd Annual Fairmont Wreaths Across America Day preparation underway

Dec. 14—FAIRMONT — A dedicated group of volunteers with Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery continue to unearth graves of veterans at the cemetery.

The group unloaded 28 boxes of fir wreaths this week in preparation for this Saturday's 2nd Annual Wreaths Across America Day in Fairmont. This year, the group raised enough money to place a wreath on the graves of 342 veterans buried at the cemetery that sits along Morgantown Avenue in East Side. Last year, the first year the Friends group tackled cleaning up the cemetery, they had identified 320 veterans who had served in wars ranging from the American Revolution to the Vietnam War.

"We're just thankful to the City of Fairmont, the City of Pleasant Valley and the Town of White Hall and the Marion County Commission who have given us money to clean up Maple Grove, we've been able to clear trees and brush and grass, and find more graves. I mean, you walk over and you feel something hard underneath and you start scraping underneath and there's a government marker because they're the flat ones. And then up in the brush way on the top of the hill up on Sugar Maple Walk, there were stones back in the brush. And we found them and they were veterans," Friends of Maple Grove Coordinator Marcella Yaremchuk said.

Yaremchuk and her fellow volunteers unloaded the wreaths Monday. She said she is still surprised that a cemetery does not have to be a national cemetery to take part in the Wreaths Across America program. In 2022, she applied explaining the research that had been done to identify the Maple Grove veterans and was accepted by Wreaths Across America.

"The community has really helped, both with money for cleanup and for wreaths," Yaremchuk said. "We had enough money to buy wreaths for everybody this year."

Kenny Satterfield, of Fairmont, who served in the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm and is a member of Post 17 of the American Legion, helped Yaremchuk unload the wreaths again this year.

"We all work together for all of these events like this to help take care of our veterans in need and the ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice," Satterfield said.

Based in Columbia Falls, Maine, the nonprofit Wreaths Across America promotes three tenets — remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom. Wreaths Across America's roots date back to 1992, but the program gained nationwide attention in 2005 when a photo of "the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet," according to the Wreaths Across America website.

What started as an idea to place extra wreaths, from the Harrington, Maine-based Worcester Wreath Company, on graves in one of the older sections at Arlington National Cemetery, blossomed into a program that is now in all 50 states and other locations abroad. This year, more than 4,000 locations in the U.S. and overseas will be laying wreaths on veterans graves as a reminder that the veteran and their service are not forgotten during this holiday season.

Jim Lanager, of Buckhannon, who drove the tractor-trailer truck to Fairmont to deliver the wreaths to Yaremchuk and fellow volunteers, has been delivering wreaths for five years for Wreaths Across America. As a former Marine, he said the program makes sure veterans are not forgotten during what can be an emotional time of year.

"It means everything to me. I mean, you never forget your veterans period. And anything I can do to help I do," Lanager said.

Lanager, with his wife and son tagging along, had already delivered 9,900 wreaths combined to the National Cemeteries in Grafton and Pruntytown, but this was his first time delivering wreaths for this event to Fairmont.

"I've actually delivered the wreaths for the last five years," he said. "Ever since we started doing it as a company, it's been me doing it."

The public is invited to take part in the ceremony and help lay wreaths on the veterans graves which are already marked with small U.S. flags. There will be stacks of wreaths available so attendees won't have to walk all the way uphill holding a wreath. Friends of Maple Grove also installed four benches along the way to the top of the hill to allow guests to stop and rest if needed.

Describing Wreaths Across America Day as a "powerful" event, Lanager explained how the wreaths are supposed to be laid during Saturday's ceremony, which will be held at 1 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery.

"You take the wreath, you stand in front of their grave and you say their name out loud, so they're never forgotten. Then you lay the wreath," Lanager said. "They do a very good ceremony to open it up and it's a big thing. To me, it's a big thing."

