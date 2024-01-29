2nd armed robbery reported on Rock Hill’s Cherry Road days after chase with shots fired

A Rock Hill convenience store on Cherry Road was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in a case where the suspects have not been arrested, police said.

The theft comes just days after a different store on Cherry Road was robbed that led to a police chase and shots fired at officers before the suspects were caught.

The most recent robbery happened Saturday after 4 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store at 1657 Cherry Road, according to a statement from the Rock Hill Police Department. Three suspects wearing face masks filled pillowcases with items from the store. Then, one of the suspects showed a clerk a weapon while demanding money, police said.

The clerk handed over cash before the three suspects fled, Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis said.

No one was hurt.

No arrests have been made.

The store is on the western side of Cherry Road, near Cherry Park.

Armed robbery of different store days before

On Jan. 23, a Circle K store further north on Cherry Road was robbed at gunpoint. Two men fled after that crime before a police chase in which one of the suspects is accused of shooting at officers.

The two suspects from the Jan. 23 incident were caught and arrested later that day in rural York County and remain jailed without bail.

Both stores that were targeted are south of where Interstate 77 intersects at Exit 82 with Cherry Road.