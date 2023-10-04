2nd arrest made in deadly shooting at Jernigan Apartments on Mercy Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - A second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at an Orlando-area apartment complex over two weeks ago.

Gary Williams III, 18, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

On Sept. 22, officers responded to the Jernigan Apartments on Mercy Drive, where four people were shot and one woman died.

Another suspect, Delray Duncan Jr. is already in custody. Both Duncan Jr. and Williams have each been charged with first-degree murder.