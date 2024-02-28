2nd arrest made after law enforcement officers shot at in Stowe Township

A second man has been arrested in connection to the 2023 attempted shooting of law enforcement officers in Stowe Township.

>> 2 attorney general agents, local police officer shot at in Stowe Township

The shooting took place on Feb. 27, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m.

Bruce Harvard, 24, of Pittsburgh, is the second man to be arrested in the shooting.

A vehicle found in Mount Washington just hours after the shooting was involved in the incident, Allegheny County police said.

Detectives used cell phone data and surveillance videos to identify people involved in the incident, leading to charges against Harvard.

Eric Durah Jr., 25, was arrested after a SWAT situation on March 16, 2023.

>> Man accused of shooting at attorney general agents arrested after SWAT situation in Penn Hills

Both suspects are in the Allegheny County Jail.

